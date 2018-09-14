Read Paul Manafort's Full "Cooperation Agreement"

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed on Friday to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The deal comes after a 76-page "Superseding Criminal Information" document was filed against Manafort, charging him with money laundering and obstruction (see below). Jury selection in Manafort's second trial in US District Court in Washington was scheduled to begin on Monday.

This could be bad for Trump, Podesta and several members of the Obama administration

Language in the plea deal has fueled speculation that Manafort's cooperation could potentially be devastating for President Trump - however many have also pointed out that others may be directly in the special counsel's crosshairs.

Those people include former Manafort associates Tony Podesta, Vin Weber and Greg Craig - all of whom failed to register as foreign agents in connection with work outside the United States, as well as members of the Obama administration.

Manafort superseding not good sign for Mercury, Weber & Podesta. "Various employees of Companies A and B understood that they were receiving direction from MANAFORT and President Yanukovych, not the Centre." — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) September 14, 2018

Also important - Manafort's group met with Obama and Biden in 2013.



Their message: don't let "Russians Steal Ukraine from the West."



So much for Russian collusion. pic.twitter.com/UK4SZqqNN2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 14, 2018

BIG News: The other name implicated via his company in Paul Manafort’s deal is Greg Craig who was President Barack Obama’s White House Counsel. Names referenced who should worry are Greg Craig, Tony Podesta + their firms. NPR says cooperation deal won’t be about Trump campaign. https://t.co/bdMMDdP3Ho — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 14, 2018

On the Manafort Plea deal - compare the charges vs. the plea.



7 alleged statutory violations. He pled guilty to 2 counts.



Only 1 of those counts had to do with the indictment - the other involved his alleged conspiracy to obstruct justice through witness tampering. pic.twitter.com/yTkJB1b0Tn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 14, 2018

See the filing below: