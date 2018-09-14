Read Paul Manafort's Full "Cooperation Agreement"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 14:44

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed on Friday to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The deal comes after a 76-page "Superseding Criminal Information" document was filed against Manafort, charging him with money laundering and obstruction (see below). Jury selection in Manafort's second trial in US District Court in Washington was scheduled to begin on Monday. 

This could be bad for Trump, Podesta and several members of the Obama administration

Language in the plea deal has fueled speculation that Manafort's cooperation could potentially be devastating for President Trump - however many have also pointed out that others may be directly in the special counsel's crosshairs. 

Those people include former Manafort associates Tony Podesta, Vin Weber and Greg Craig - all of whom failed to register as foreign agents in connection with work outside the United States, as well as members of the Obama administration

See the filing below: 

