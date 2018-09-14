The Rotherham 'Grooming' Trial And Total Inability Of British Authorities To Protect Their Youth

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,

Grooming gangs, where youths are plied with gifts and friendship to make sexual abuse more acceptable to them, are sadly nothing new across London and Europe. However, the newly released, sordid details of an alleged victim of a sexual grooming gang in Rotherham, England displays just how bad the incidents are and can quickly become.

A victim of the Rotherham grooming gang alleges that she was raped by 100 “Asian” men by the age of 16 after being “passed around” by abusers from the age of 13.

The girl, who isn’t named, and is instead labeled as Girl B in media surrounding the trial, described how she became pregnant at a young age and had her childhood “snatched away” by the abuse she suffered between 1998 and 2001,with her experience being detailed in a video interviewed played in an England Court last week.

Among the accused are Tanweer Ali, 37, and Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, who both allegedly indecently assaulted Girl B numerous times when she was under the age of 16.

Girl B explained of her long period of abuse and suffering:

I can honestly say that by the age of 16 I had slept with 100 Asian men – some I didn’t see again. The ones who come and use you for one time are the ones who are hard to remember... I didn’t know at the time I was being passed around when I was 13 but I know now I’m older. Before, we would just enjoy going on holiday with our granddad but he had advantage taken of us – we were children one minute and adults the next...

The victim told the court she disliked Ali Akhtar at first but eventually “fell” for him after he allegedly visited her “every day” in the early morning hours after finishing his shift as a delivery driver. Akhtar and the other men on trial have denied charges which include counts of indecent assault, rape, child abduction, sex trafficking, and supplying cannabis.

When the children and youth of your communities are being abused and violated for years, extreme reaction is needed to rectify such disgusting incidents.

Most recently, there was another gang uncovered in Huddersfield, England, which will likely lead to the same outcome as the grooming gang found in Telford at the beginning of the year – authorities shrugging their shoulders and freely allowing the warping and degradation of society to continue by ignoring the true scope of the abuse.

As more horrid details of abuse and suffering unfold, it’s plain that people grow more and more weary of their elected representatives inability to solve or even address the issues – the question that remains is when the boiling point will reach its maximum peak and bubble over into chaos, with consequences unable to taken back once they are unleashed upon the communities across Europe and England.