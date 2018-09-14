Dramatic Footage Of Florence Devastation; 600K Without Power; Fatalities Reported

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 16:45

Shocking footage of devastation has begun rolling in after Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. as a category 1 storm. Two fatalities have been reported after a tree fell on a house in Wilmington, North Carolina, killing a mother and an infant, according to Reuters. The child's father was taken to the hospital. 

Another woman died after suffering a small heart attack and paramedics were unable to reach her due to blocked roads, according to authorities. 

According to CNN, over 620,000 residents of North and South Carolina are now without power

  • 557,793 power outages statewide in North Carolina   
  • 64,813 power outages statewide in South Carolina
  • 622,606 total customers without power in both states

"It's like a bomb went off" said New Bern resident George Zaytoun. "Everything around us is underwater.

Meanwhile, the Cajun Navy has begun rescuing stranded residents of New Bern, North Carolina. Organizer Clyde Cain told CNN that they have received over 500 calls for assistance. 

The weather channel illustrates how bad things could get: 

CNN's ever-disposable Derek Van Dam had to flee 95 mph winds: 

