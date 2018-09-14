Dramatic Footage Of Florence Devastation; 600K Without Power; Fatalities Reported

Shocking footage of devastation has begun rolling in after Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. as a category 1 storm. Two fatalities have been reported after a tree fell on a house in Wilmington, North Carolina, killing a mother and an infant, according to Reuters. The child's father was taken to the hospital.

Another woman died after suffering a small heart attack and paramedics were unable to reach her due to blocked roads, according to authorities.

According to CNN, over 620,000 residents of North and South Carolina are now without power.

64,813 power outages statewide in South Carolina

Rainfall Reports Confirmed by NWS:

18.53 inches Oriental, NC

14.07 inches Surf City, NC

13.81 inches WFO Morehead City, NC

13.07 inches Jacksonville, NC — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 14, 2018

"It's like a bomb went off" said New Bern resident George Zaytoun. "Everything around us is underwater."

Meanwhile, the Cajun Navy has begun rescuing stranded residents of New Bern, North Carolina. Organizer Clyde Cain told CNN that they have received over 500 calls for assistance.

The weather channel illustrates how bad things could get:

The latest iteration of our IMR group's work. This is what storm surge looks like. #Florence will make landfall in the next 36-48 hours and bring with it, 6-9 feet of potential storm surge. @parkertwc will show you what that looks like. @LocalNow @weatherchannel #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/mG9JjOOJeM — Ryan Davidson (@RyanDavidsonWX) September 13, 2018

A pickup truck is seen navigating floodwaters lapping against its doors in New Bern, North Carolina. https://t.co/gASwQE1fV3 pic.twitter.com/LmSdwEsrvW — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

I’ve never seen destruction like this. Parts of the Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville were evacuated overnight when winds from #HurricaneFlorence lifted the roof off several units and collapsed. This father got out with his 2 kids just in time pic.twitter.com/ApVnyUhah2 — Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) September 14, 2018

The service station/garage on 70 in Morehead City between Teachers Pet and the Shell station. pic.twitter.com/YnGsYxPhSF — Jackie Starkey (@jackieccnt) September 14, 2018

Massive tree down on a home in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Hear from the homeowner on @CBSThisMorning #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/jw0OsoSV6I — Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) September 14, 2018

#HurricaneFlorence forced our team out of the studio last night. A close look at some of the flooding we experienced before evacuation. Full story: https://t.co/qWfZAaueIE pic.twitter.com/2fh8e6Fv6t — NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) September 14, 2018

CNN's ever-disposable Derek Van Dam had to flee 95 mph winds:

“Winds over 95 [mph]… I gotta get out… whoa”



CNN’s @VanDamCNN in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, earlier this morning, as the eyewall of Hurricane Florence came onshore.



Follow live storm updates: https://t.co/M0SH6OI9O6

Watch live on CNN: https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb pic.twitter.com/laH7wCiLv0 — CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2018

Remember the guy who went viral for headbanging to Slayer with an American flag during Hurricane Matthew?



He's back for Hurricane Florence. @TheBigGuy904 pic.twitter.com/fRFSZBi9km — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) September 14, 2018