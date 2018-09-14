Warren Buffett Explains Bubbles: But He Doesn't Know We Are In One

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Buffet explains bubbles: "People see neighbors 'dumber than they are' getting rich."

Warren Buffett explains Why Bubbles Happen

Buffett was asked by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin if he is worried another crisis will happen again.

"Well there will be one sometime," Buffett said in an interview for CNBC's "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World" documentary. The documentary airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"People start being interested in something because it's going up, not because they understand it or anything else. But the guy next door, who they know is dumber than they are, is getting rich and they aren't," he said.

"And their spouse is saying can't you figure it out, too? It is so contagious. So that's a permanent part of the system."