Kerry Trashes Trump Amidst Iran Row: "8-Year Old Boy With The Insecurity Of A Teenage Girl"

At the end of a week in which former Secretary of State John Kerry's unauthorized meetings with top Iranian officials have taken center stage, and in which both President Trump and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have publicly thrashed Kerry's "unheard of" and "illegal meetings" with Iran that "undercut" the White House, Kerry has gone on his own anti-Trump rant.

Appearing on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night, Kerry slammed the president as having "the maturity of an 8-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl" in remarks that are sure to continue the ongoing war of words.

Kerry has come under fire for discussing the Iran nuclear deal behind Trump's back.

Of course, the usual ultra-liberal Bill Maher and his audience ate it up as Kerry is on a media tour selling his newly published memoir, Every Day is Extra, and Kerry will likely milk as much of the attention as he can from his spat with Trump.

“He’s the first president that I know of who spends more time reading his Twitter ‘likes’ than his briefing books or the constitution of the United States,” Kerry said on the HBO show.

“He’s got the maturity of an 8-year-old boy with the insecurity of a teenage girl,” Kerry added to the laughter of the audience.

Previously in the week upon news of John Kerry's Wednesday Hugh Hewitt Show radio interview in which he admitted meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif "three or four times" since Donald Trump took office, President Trump slammed the "illegal meetings" as serving to "undercut" White House diplomatic dealings with Iran.

Trump further hinted that Kerry violated the Logan Act by rhetorically asking whether Kerry is officially registered as a foreign agent.

John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

He’s a private citizen peddling a book in an extremely noisy market. He’s not gonna generate any buzz by taking the high road https://t.co/5V9kPjbPxK — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) September 15, 2018

When asked about the White House's potential threats of legal inquiry into the meetings, Kerry dismissed: “There’s nothing unusual about it. The conversation he really ought to be worrying about is Paul Manafort with Mueller.”

“Unfortunately, we have a president, literally, for whom the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth is three different things, and you don’t even know what they are,” Kerry added.

We can only imagine how Trump is going to respond, whether on Twitter, or perhaps by announcing a legal inquiry over Kerry possibly breaking the Logan Act and failing to register as a foreign agent, as Trump's Thursday evening tweet suggested.