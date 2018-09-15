WaPo Slams NYT Over Embarrassing Nikki Haley "Drape-Gate" Retraction

by Tyler Durden
09/15/2018

The New York Times on Thursday wrote an incredibly ham-handed hit-piece on UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, suggesting that she had spent over $52,000 on curtains at the official ambassador's residence. 

Except, she didn't. The curtains were installed during the Obama administration, while Susan Rice stayed there at a cost of approximately $135,000 per month - over twice what Haley's rent costs, according to the Daily Caller's Kyle Becker.

The hit-piece was so egregious that the New York Times issued a paragraph-long retraction at the top of the article, which reads: 

An earlier version of this article and headline created an unfair impression about who was responsible for the purchase in question. While Nikki R. Haley is the current ambassador to the United Nations, the decision on leasing the ambassador’s residence and purchasing the curtains was made during the Obama administration, according to current and former officials. The article should not have focused on Ms. Haley, nor should a picture of her have been used. The article and headline have now been edited to reflect those concerns, and the picture has been removed.

Even liberal pundits jumped on the Times for their hit piece, with CNN's Jake Tapper taking them to town in a six-part tweetstorm: 

Which brings us to the Washington Post's Paul Farhi - who did battle with the Times while trying to cover their egregious error. 

Reached by phone on Friday, the reporter of the Times story, Gardiner Harris, hung up without comment. He did not respond to follow-up messages.

Times editor Dean Baquet said in a brief interview that he preferred to let the editor’s note correcting the story do the talking. He added, “The main lesson here is, if we get it wrong, we correct it. We own up to it.” -WaPo

Farhi ends with perhaps the most pertinent question in the whole debate; "Why did the State Department, under any administration, deem it necessary to drop more than $50,000 on curtains?"  