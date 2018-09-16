Democrats Demand Suspension Of Kavanaugh Confirmation Until "Serious And Credible Allegations" Investigated

Congressional Democrats have demanded a halt to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings until "at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated," despite the fact that his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, "acknowledged that she could not recall key details of the alleged incident, including exactly when and where it occurred," according to the Daily Beast.

Kavanaugh's classmate who was accused of witnessing the alleged sexual assault, Mark Judge, categorically denied it in a letter and comments to the Weekly Standard.

"It's just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way," Judge told TWS.

Moreover, 65 women "of bipartisan backgrounds" who knew Kavanaugh in the 80's signed a joint letter attesting to the judge's good character, after a woman who has known Kavanaugh since high school rounded up signatures.

Nonetheless, according to Axios, Democratic Senators Schumer, Feinstein and Harris have all called for an investigation:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "I support Mrs. Ford's decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee."

Sen. Kamala Harris: "Christine Blasey Ford courageously stepped forward to tell her story — it is a credible and serious allegation. The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to scrutinize SCOTUS nominees. A vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination must be delayed until there is a thorough investigation." -Axios

Senate Judiciary Republicans hit back, saying: "It’s disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July. If Ranking Member Feinstein and other Committee Democrats took this claim seriously, they should have brought it to the full Committee’s attention much earlier."

Echoes of Clarence Thomas

The Kavanaugh accusation echoes that of Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was accused in 1991 of sexually harassing attorney Anita Hill after an interview Hill gave to the FBI leaked to the press.

Thomas's Senate confirmation hearings had been initially completed, however they were reopened to the public, with Hill testifying publicly in the matter.

The curious case of Christine Blasey Ford's internet history...

Many have begun to look into Blasey Ford's past, noting that several things appear to have been scrubbed from the internet prior to her "coming out" over Kavanaugh - as well as the fact that she is apparently a vocal anti-Trump Democrat.

Hey look. Another #ChristineBlaseyFord web page scrubbed from the internet. Kinda weird to erase yourself from the internet before making a huge public claim. Almost seems like she doesn't want people to know her past?@Cernovich pic.twitter.com/NhHjxj4u3H — 🇺🇸 Alex Hamilton ❌ (@alexhamilton74) September 16, 2018

Did you know #ChristineBlaseyFord attended the Anti-Trump March For Science wearing a special Science Pussy Hat?



And that she donates to ActBlue, the PAC that "enables Democrats, progressive groups, & nonprofits to raise money on the Internet"?#TheMoreYouKnow#ConfirmKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/2JRKiFeVGq — 🇺🇸 Alex Hamilton ❌ (@alexhamilton74) September 16, 2018

Also strange is a now-scrubbed page at "ratemyprofessors" in which a former student said in 2014: " I feel like she has something wrong with her and I am surprised no one has caught this ."

Another person wrote: "Take her class and you will take antidepressant, start smoking or drinking again and gain 20lbs at your risk."

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has donated money to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), and Friends Of Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/VDvolMqQrj — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Blasey Ford's attorney, Deborah Katz, defended Al Franken after he was accused of sexual misconduct, saying "He did not do this as a member of the US Senate."

Perhaps the most damning and rhetorical question of all; why did Dianne Feinstein and others sit on this allegation for two months - only to bring it forth at the 11th hour?