Following Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's "categorical and unequivocal" denial of allegations of sexual misconduct that Democrats had been aware of since July, referred to the FBI this week, who then confirmed they would not investigate the matter; the accuser has gone public.

As The Washington Post reports, Christine Blasey Ford, now a 51-year-old professor at Palo Alto University in California, has come forward as the person who wrote a confidential letter to a senior Democratic lawmaker alleging that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago, when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.

As The Hill reports, Ford described an incident between the two in high school, alleging that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed one summer in the 1980s and forced himself on her.

Ford told the Post that Kavanaugh "groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it."

She also said Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream for help.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

While it should not matter in this case of she-said-he-said, we note that Ford is a Democrat who made donations to various Democratic recipients.

Kavanugh vehemently denied these allegations last week:

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement provided by the White House, his first comments on the allegations. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley's (R-Iowa) office sent out a letter on Friday morning from 65 women who knew Kavanaugh when he was in high school.

"We are women who have known Brett Kavanaugh for more than 35 years and knew him while he attended high school between 1979 and 1983,” the letter states. “For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect.” "We strongly believe it is important to convey this information to the Committee at this time," they added.

Grasssley's office added that Kavanaugh has undergone six FBI investigations since 1993 and "no such allegation resembling the anonymous claims" was included in the FBI reports, and that, separately, no similar allegations have been brought to Republican members of the Judiciary Committee or staff.