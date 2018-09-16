Watch: 100s Of Illegal Migrants Crossing Balkan Mountain Passes

Hundreds of migrants are trying to cross the Croatian border from Una-Sana Canton every day...

GEFIRA points out that, according to the estimates, there are between 3,000 and 3,500 migrants in Bihac, and new groups from many countries of Asia and Africa arrive daily.

Many of them try to cross the well-guarded border of the Republic of Croatia and continue their journey towards the countries of Western Europe, through the mountain of Plješevica.

Members of the Mountain Rescue Service Bihac registered columns of migrants in an attempt to illegally cross the state border near Bihac.

Source: krajina