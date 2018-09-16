"We're Going To Unmask You": James O'Keefe Set To Expose Deep State With New Investigation

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,

Investigative Journalist James O’Keefe is set to make public a new investigation that will “unmask” and “put a face to the individuals who seek to disturb the fabric of our Republic.”

The investigation was teased in a 30-second trailer released on Friday under O’Keefe’s non-profit organization, Project Veritas.

It has become necessary to unmask, to personify, and to put a face to the individuals who seek to disturb the fabric of our Republic. In order to do that, we must expose them with their own words. See more: https://t.co/jUAhWYMjw2 pic.twitter.com/TNtaOFmnrk — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 14, 2018

According to O’Keefe, the investigation will be viewable for the public sometime next week.

“What we’re releasing next week… we must expose them in their own words. We’re going to make the hidden deep state individuals internet famous,” he said Saturday.

In a Friday post previewing the investigation, O’Keefe would write.

When we release our series of stories, we’ll give you the names and show the faces of those who choose to “resist” while being sustained by patriotic taxpayers. When the subject of our next video, an employee in the Executive Branch, says, “Resist everything. Every level. F*** s*** up;” you’ll be able to see his name and his face. You’ll also see his title, direct employer, the movement of his lips, the cadence in his voice, his demeanor, his arrogance, his lack of introspection, and ultimately, him bragging about how nobody will ever hold his comrades nor him accountable. When an employee of the executive branch gloats about targeting private citizens in an effort to “… go against the Constitution of America,” how could we NOT publish his name. There is a deeper philosophical reason we do this. Transparency is required of those that govern. Privacy belongs to the people that put them there. – Project Veritas

According to The Gateway Pundit‘s Jim Hoft, who was able to preview the “upcoming bomb” O’Keefe is about to drop, “The Democrats should be very worried.”

OMG! Just met with ⁦@JamesOKeefeIII⁩ and ⁦@charliekirk11⁩ to view The upcoming BOMB James is about to Drop on Deep State!!! ⁦@TheDemocrats⁩ should be VERY WORRIED!! pic.twitter.com/xpmoAocbUu — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 14, 2018

Turn Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was also able to preview the investigation, says that the information will “change the midterms and the entire conversation about the deep state.”

“He has multiple deep state high ranking government officials explaining how they undercut @realDonaldTrump from within,” Kirk tweeted.

Oh my goodness..... just got exclusive preview of @JamesOKeefeIII latest video



This will change the midterms and the entire conversation about the deep state



He has multiple deep state high ranking government officials explaining how they undercut @realDonaldTrump from within pic.twitter.com/n9TZxKq6To — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 14, 2018

In his Friday post, O’Keefe continued:

Project Veritas must unmask and show you the faces of representative members of the Deep State. Government exists with the consent of the governed and that consent cannot be manufactured by the masked and subversive. This truth must be pursued at all costs, including going undercover. Project Veritas’ main goal is to deliver ‘Veritas to the Vulgate’ or ‘Truth to the Masses,’ which we believe is the core of journalism. Opinion and anonymity are available in abundance, but the truth is sometimes scarce but always paramount. We’re going to expose these people to hinder their efforts and because it likely will deter others. We are confident Americans are going to do the right thing if they have the facts. They simply don’t have transparency to what’s going on. They have no idea. The executive and legislative branches of government may have to buck up and do their jobs and institute sweeping reforms. Perhaps there will be a restoration of the separation of powers and equality before the law. So, we’re going to expose them… One-by-one. We are finishing the search for every rotten, crooked, law-breaking individual in this Deep State. We and others are going to find you. We’re going to unmask you. We’re going to make you famous.

One can’t help but think this investigation could have the potential to be equally as important to the upcoming midterm elections as the Podesta email leaks were to the 2016 presidential election.