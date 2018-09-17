Former VP Joe Biden: Trump Supporters Are The "Dregs Of Society"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Former vice president Joe Biden is going on an insult tour, calling supporters of President Donald Trump the “dregs of society.” In a not-so-classy move, Biden used a pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign annual dinner on Saturday to rip supporters of Trump and the president.

According to the Daily Wire, Biden’s little moment was reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s when she called Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables.”

“To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” Clinton said in September 2016. “Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it.”

“Despite losing in the courts, and in the court of opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” Biden said. “This time they - not you - have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people - virulent people, some of them the dregs of society.”

“And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity, safety for all, the president uses the White House as the literal - literal - bully pulpit, callously - callously - exerting his power over those who have little or none,” Biden continued.

“Barack and I agreed to remain silent for a while to give this administration the chance to get up and running in the first year,” Biden said.

“God forgive me,” he added, making the sign of the cross as the audience vehemently applauded.

“Those who try to excuse this kind of prejudice in the name of culture, I say, ‘Prejudice is prejudice and humanity is humanity — it is a crime,'” Biden said, urging those in the room to continue to oppose Trump. “Our work is not yet done by any stretch of the imagination. The stakes are much too high.”

Biden and his wife Jill both acted as if the apocalypse was coming thanks to Trump’s supporters.

“This is deadly earnest, we are in a fight for America’s soul,” Biden said.

Jill accused Trump of being a bully.

“There is nothing that makes either of us more angry than a bully. There’s nothing that’s more unfair or unjust than people using their power to try to make other people feel small, to tell them who they are or what they are capable of, to say their identity doesn’t belong,” she said.

Donald Trump Jr. immediately called out Biden, tweeting Sunday evening that the comments went “too far even for him.”

Donald Trump Jr. immediately called out Biden, tweeting Sunday evening that the comments went "too far even for him."

But Don Jr. was not alone as social media erupted at Biden's comments...

But Don Jr. was not alone as social media erupted at Biden's comments...

In the past three days:



✅ Biden called Trump supporters the “dregs of society.”



✅ Clinton blamed Trump for all that’s wrong with America.



✅ Feinstein weaponized sexual assault to defeat a SCOTUS nominee.



If Republicans weren’t fired up for November, they sure are now. pic.twitter.com/2DX8K499a4 — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) September 17, 2018

No, Joe Biden, the 1.5 million Tennesseans who voted for President Trump are not the "dregs of society."



You should be ashamed https://t.co/iwZrqy0tGE — TNGOP (@TNGOP) September 17, 2018