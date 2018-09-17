Nunes: House Intel To Release 70 Transcripts From Trump-Russia Probe

The House Intelligence Committee will release transcripts and documents for approximately 70 witness interviews conducted during their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

"We believe that the depositions that we took, I think for nearly about 70 people those need to be published, and they need to be published I think before the election," Nunes told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"By published I mean put out for the American people to review, so that they can see the work that we did and they can see all of the people that were interviewed by us, and there are answers to those questions. I think full transparency is in order here so I expect to make those available from our committee to the American public here in the next few weeks," Nunes continued.

That said, around a quarter of the interviews may contain classified information and would need to be approved for release and declassified by the diretor of national intelligence, Dan Coats. Nunes says this process "would only take a matter of days."

According to the Daily Caller, the committee conducted 73 witness interviews.

Last Wednesday, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) called on the committee to release the transcripts of interviews from the investigation.

Democrats on the committee have long called for releasing the transcripts, after repeatedly accusing Republicans of conducting an incomplete and misleading investigation - including claims that some witnesses weren't thoroughly probed.

"Now, the Chairman is again promising to release the transcripts," said ranking committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff in a Sunday statement. "We hope this time he will follow through on his commitment by scheduling a business meeting immediately and allowing a new vote to release all the transcripts. A few will need classification review by the Intelligence Community, but most will not."

Schiff also said the public release of the transcripts will "facilitate the work of the Special Counsel, who will have access to the evidence contained in the testimony and may consider who may have committed perjury before Congress.” Some Republicans have expressed concern that releasing the transcripts would create a hindrance to having potential witnesses testify in the future, according to Fox News. -Washington Examiner

During his Sunday interview, Nunes claimed the mainstream media are "drinking the Russian Kool-Aid" and that Trump "doesn't have any choice" but to declassify documents related to the FBI/DOJ counterintelligence operation against him and his campaign.

According to Axios, President Trump is expected to do so imminently.