Trump On Kavanaugh: "If It Takes A Little Delay It'll Take A Little Delay"

President Trump on Monday said that he is open to the Senate Judiciary Committee delaying the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until decades-old allegations of sexual assault can be heard.

"I want the American people to be happy because they’re getting somebody that is great. I want him to go in at the absolute highest level. And I think to do that you have to go through this. If it takes a little delay it'll take a little delay ... I'm sure it will work out very well," said Trump.

Trump was dismissive over whether Kavanaugh should withdraw his nomination, calling it a "ridiculous question."

President Trump comments on Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination to #SCOTUS.



Q: "Has he offered to withdraw?"



President Trump: "Next question. What a ridiculous question." pic.twitter.com/0ardOFoGKS — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said that the President as well as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee say that Blasey Ford - who says she has passed a polygraph test, "will be heard."

"So, let me make very clear ... I have spoken with the president. I have spoken with Senator Graham and others. This woman will be heard," Conway told Fox and Friends.

In response to the new allegation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "Now they choose to introduce this allegation. Not through the standard bipartisan process. Not by advising the judiciary committee colleagues and committee staff through proper channels. Oh, but by leaking it to the press."

McConnell: "Now they choose to introduce this allegation. Not through the standard bipartisan process. Not by advising the judiciary committee colleagues and committee staff through proper channels. Oh, but by leaking it to the press." https://t.co/9edzIJFieK pic.twitter.com/Jk684rLX5Q — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2018

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, is throwing a fit on the Senate floor - insisting that the Kavanaugh vote should be delayed until the FBI has had a chance to fully investigate, ostensibly dragging the vote out until after midterms.

Schumer: "The vote must be postponed until [an FBI probe] is complete." — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 17, 2018

“Republicans and their staff cannot investigate these allegations. They’ve already said they’re not true. ... To have any credibility, this needs to be done by an independent, outside body," Schumer says on the Senate floor — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 17, 2018

Schumer: "The gall of my dear friend, the Republican leader" to say you can't take more time after delaying Scalia opening. "unmitigated gall." — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 17, 2018

Earlier Monday, two women who dated Kavanaugh have gone on the record with their support for the Judge. One, Maura Fitzgerald said: "Brett Kavanaugh and I have been good friends since high school. I dated him in college and he was and is nothing like the person who has been described. He always conducted himself honorably with me at all times when we were together. He was always a perfect gentleman, and I vouch for him completely."

The other woman, Maura Kane, writes: "I have been friends with Brett Kavanaugh for over 35 years, and dated him during high school. In every situation where we were together he was always respectful, kind and thoughtful. The accusations leveled against him in no way represent the decent young man I knew. We remain good friends and I admire him as a husband, father and professional."