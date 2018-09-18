Evacuated Solar Observatory Set To Re-Open; Officials Offer Unbelievable Explanation

The National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico reopened on Monday after it was shut down September 6 following a mysterious FBI raid, according to the group which manages the facility.

And despite federal agents swooping in on a Blackhawk helicopter, and a "bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers" before the site was completely evacuated - the official explanation has left people scratching their heads; According to officials, they had been cooperating with an existing law enforcement investigation, when "a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents," so "moving the small number of on-site staff and residents off the mountain was the most prudent and effective action to ensure their safety."

AURA has been cooperating with an on-going law enforcement investigation of criminal activity that occurred at Sacramento Peak. During this time, we became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents. For this reason, AURA temporarily vacated the facility and ceased science activities at this location. The decision to vacate was based on the logistical challenges associated with protecting personnel at such a remote location, and the need for expeditious response to the potential threat. AURA determined that moving the small number of on-site staff and residents off the mountain was the most prudent and effective action to ensure their safety. -AURA

No word on why the FBI was involved, or urgently needed to fly in on a loud, suspect-spooking helicopter instead of simply driving to the facility, or why they couldn't just arrest the guy and keep the place open. Also no explanation for the work crew climbing all over the towers, or why they shut down the post office.

The most common explanation that doesn't include aliens, spilled mercury or imminent death-by-sun is that China or Russia were able to somehow infiltrate and commandeer the facility's electronics to monitor nearby White Sand Missile Range, just 30 miles away.

Given the frustratingly vague response that in no way answers major questions about the incident, it's safe to say we can add this one to the X-Files.