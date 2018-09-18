Feinstein Questions Kavanaugh Accuser's Truth, Lawyer Demands Full FBI Probe Before Hearing

Update : Feinstein has fallen back in line and is now following Ford's attorney's narrative, demanding that the hearing be delayed until a full FBI investigation is undertaken.

* * *

It's been quite an evening in politics.

First, the former classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was said to have been in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted a woman decades ago, has told senators he will not testify at next week's hearing.

As The Hill reports, Mark Judge wrote in a brief letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that:

He "did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved." "In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident," he wrote.

Christine Blasey Ford has said that Judge was in the room at a high school party in the 1980s when Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and tried to remove her clothing.

Senate Democrats earlier Tuesday called on Judge to testify at the hearing scheduled for Monday, and after his refusal to testify, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) called on the Judiciary Committee to subpoena Judge, which would force him to appear in front of the committee.

Then the story got even more confusing as Townhall reports that Feinstein isn’t sure if Ford is being totally truthful. From Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Feinstein said, that:

Ford “is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this... I can't say that everything is truthful. I don't know."

Feinstein's "I can't say everything is truthful" quote is accurate. Just ran on Fox. pic.twitter.com/MEkrRgG8oV — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) September 18, 2018

From colleague Connor Marley. Feinstein on Ford. Says Ford "is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this..I can't say that everything is truthful. I don't know." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

Feinstein to Fox on Ford when asked if the accusation will impact how mbrs would vote on Kavanaugh: "I know she did not want to go public. That's why I made the letter. That was taken out of my control" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

For someone who didn't want to go public, it's odd that she took a polygraph administered by a former FBI agent, who is nameless, and as the Wall Street Journal noted, took steps that one would take to go public when the time arose - she retained lawyer Debra Katz, who is really a Democratic operative, for representation.

Then Feinstein argues that "people" should "let [Ford] be." Perhaps she should have considered that before the accusation was made public.

"Based on what I know at this stage she is credible. And one of the things I know is what happens to women in this situation and how difficult it is, and I hope people will let her be."

Video-> Senator Feinstein clarifies her earlier comments to FOX: "Based on what I know at this stage she is credible. And one of the things I know is what happens to women in this situation and how difficult it is, and I hope people will let her be." pic.twitter.com/q4US5kHiIh — Alan He (@alanhe) September 18, 2018

But once those headlines hit, Feinstein was quick to clarify and walk back her words entirely...proclaiming in her own tweet that:

"During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward."

During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 18, 2018

And, according to CBS Newser Alan He, Feinstein added:

“Look I believe she is credible. What we have wanted is an investigation carried out to look at the facts before there was a hearing. The republican majority is apparently not going to do that. But based on what I know at this stage she is credible.”

Feinstein just now clarifies: “Look I believe she is credible. What we have wanted is an investigation carried out to look at the facts before there was a hearing. The republican majority is apparently not going to do that. But based on what I know at this stage she is credible.” https://t.co/yDldaHTrDe — Alan He (@alanhe) September 18, 2018

Every time she uses the word 'credible', why do we get that feeling Ford's crediibility takes a hit?

“We don’t want this to be a three ring circus. We want this to be an orderly and dignified presentation,” Senator Cornyn tells reporters when asked why Monday’s hearing won’t include other witnesses besides Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh... A little late for that Senator.

But wait, it's not over yet.

Ford's attorney Lisa Banks says on CNN that discussions about a hearing on Monday is “premature” — says asking her to come forward in public in a few days is not fair (except that this has been on Feinstein's desk for three months).

You accused someone of raping you in the media, you don’t get to decide you don’t feel like talking about it anymore now that the damage is done — Captain Minear (@CaptainMinear) September 19, 2018

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and obtained by CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360:"

Ford's attorneys argue that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions."

The letter from Ford's lawyers notes that despite receiving a "stunning amount of support from her community," but Banks added on CNN tonight that Ford has been “deflecting death threats and harrassment” for the last few days and figuring out “where they’re going to sleep at night.”