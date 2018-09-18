Kavanaugh Will Never Get A Fair Hearing: The Federalist

Thanks to an unprovable allegation of sexual assault, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will "never get a fair hearing," According to The Federalist's David Harsanyi, who writes: "If you’re a man, a single uncorroborated account that dates back to 1982 is all your political critics need to accuse you of attempted rape," adding "There is also no possible outcome in which Democrats will concede Kavanaugh’s innocence, or even concede that we can’t really know what transpired on that night 36 years ago."

No matter how many hearings held, and no matter how many of Kavanaugh's classmates and ex-girlfriends go on record to attest to his good character, and despite the fact that most sexual predators have a pattern of bad behavior - it does not matter. Kavanaugh is now forever tainted with nebulous allegations from a woman with a shaky story.

Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has a hazy recollection of the incident, admitting she doesn't specifically remember the year it happened, where the incident occurred, whose house it was, how she got there, and whether Kavanaugh and a witness (who denies the account) were already upstairs when she went up, and how she got home that night.

And as The Federalist writes: "Whether Ford’s accusation is true or not, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein orchestrated the leak and subsequent release of Ford’s letter, not merely to sink Kavanaugh and level accusations in a way that would make it difficult for the judge to defend himself, but also to try and delay Republican efforts to confirm any nominee until after the midterms."

In short, a judge who by all accounts has been a model citizen - whose family was left in tears during vitriolic confirmation hearings, is nothing more than a disposable pawn to Democratic legislators.

McConnell: "This alleged incident is completely at variance with his entire life history." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) September 18, 2018

Kavanaugh's family during contentious confirmation hearings

Also highly suspect and somehow glossed over by a politicized media, the timing of this allegation:

There’s no other explanation for the timing of leaked letter. The senator claims the allegations are “extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh’s character.” Yet, according to reports, Democrats were in possession of Ford’s letter for months and sat on it. Feinstein personally met with Kavanaugh and didn’t bring up this “extremely serious” charge of sexual assault . Why not? She could have asked him about the allegations while keeping the accuser’s name confidential. Democrats submitted over a thousand questions to Kavanaugh on the record, and not one of them were about whether he had ever engaged in any “extremely serious” behavior. Feinstein also had Kavanaugh sitting in front of her, under oath, during public Senate hearings, and never asked him about his alleged behavior. -The Federalist

Meanwhile, if Democrats are successful in sinking Kavanaugh's nomination - forcing him to withdraw, or successfully delaying his confirmation until after midterms - when Democrats are expected to wrestle Congressional control from GOP hands, it will damage the credibility of any Trump-nominated Supreme Court justice going forward.

Catch-22

As Harsanyi notes, the Republicans are now in a catch-22 situation; if they refuse to entertain the 11th hour accusations - they will be accused of ignoring sexual assault. If they do hold hearings - which are scheduled for Monday, they will be accused of attacking a survivor of sexual assault.

Republicans will never be able to ask Ford anything useful, because they’re mostly white men, and white men are, I’m told, perfunctorily racist and misogynist. If Republicans bring up the fact that Ford’s allegation wasn’t reported or relayed to anyone for more than 30 years — until Kavanaugh’s name emerged as a possible Supreme Court justice — they will be accused of attacking a woman. If they point out that her therapist’s notes, the ones that Ford claims prove her charge, in some ways contradict what she is now saying, they will be portrayed as a bunch of men attacking a sexual assault survivor. When they point out that polygraph tests are unreliable and inadmissible in courts, they will be accused of berating a victim. -The Federalist

In other words, this is a no-win situation for Republicans, orchestrated by the Democrats.