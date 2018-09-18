Maxine Waters Calls For Supporters To "Knock Off" Trump

Three months after urging the leftist 'resistance' to form a mob and physically confront any Republican leaders seen in public, California congresswoman Maxine Waters is at it again.

With her now ubiquitous incendiary rhetoric, she gave a speech at an event in Washington DC on Friday night where Waters received a “diversity” award, where she called for her supporters to "knock off" President Trump...

“There are those who say, ‘What if we get rid of him? Then we’ve got that Vice President and he’ll be worse.’ I say knock off the first one and then go after the second one,’” said Waters.

But it's Trump who is inciting violence & division. Yeah, OK. pic.twitter.com/eBlhQ7BE5u — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 17, 2018

Of course, just as Waters resorted to tears of apology and obfuscation last time she used such violence-implying language, she will undoubtedly brush off her words as meaning to take down Trump politically, one of the meanings of the phrase “knock off” is widely understood to mean to kill someone.

Given the innumerable examples of Trump supporters being violently attacked for supporting the president, Waters’ remarks are only likely to exacerbate the problem.