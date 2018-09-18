Students Don't Vote Absentee Because "They Don't Know Where To Get Stamps," Study Shows

Despite all of the "activism " taking place on college campuses (activism that is tantamount to harassment of individuals who don't agree with SJW orthodoxy), voting apparently isn't a high priority for many modern students, who are apparently too busy checking their Instagram to figure out where they can buy a stamp to send in their absentee ballots.

To wit, a Fairfax County focus group conducted this summer found that many college students who have requested and received an absentee ballot have simply neglected to send it in because they don't know where to buy a stamp for the envelope, according to WTOP.

Lisa Connors, who ran the focus group, said she was surprised to learn how frequently this came up.

The focus group, which was sponsored by the Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs, involved college interns from across several county departments.

"One thing that came up, which I had heard from my own kids but I thought they were just nerdy, was that the students will go through the process of applying for a mail-in absentee ballot, they will fill out the ballot, and then, they don’t know where to get stamps," Lisa Connors with the Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs said.

"That seems to be like a hump that they can’t get across."

With the Nov. 6 midterm vote drawing nearer, the county is encouraging area students to vote in-person absentee instead of relying on the envelope.

"We’re really working on information to get the college students to be able to actually vote where they’re registered and vote absentee because it’s very confusing and it has a lot of pieces that can sort of go wrong in the middle of it," said Kate Hanley, Fairfax County Electoral Board secretary.

Students can also opt to change their voter registration. Meanwhile, Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott said he wants to ensure that ballot request forms are filled out correctly, with students listing their home address and residence address in the correct boxes. If the form isn't filled out correctly, they won't receive their ballots.

But instead of learning how stamps work, maybe students will find it easier to organize a nationwide protest demanding that the government authorize absentee voting via Snapchat.