Tesla Confirms DoJ Investigation, Cooperating Fully

Update: Tesla has confirmed that it has received a voluntary request for information from the DoJ, but not a subpoena. Further, Tesla confirms that that is cooperating with DoJ's request and hopes to resolve the request quickly.

TSLA stock is tumbling after reports that the company is to face a US criminal probe over CEO Elon Musk's statements.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla is under investigation by the Justice Department over public statements made by the company and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, according to two people familiar with the matter. The criminal probe is running alongside a previously reported civil inquiry by securities regulators.

Federal prosecutors opened a fraud investigation after Musk tweeted last month that he was contemplating taking Tesla private and had “funding secured” for the deal, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss a confidential criminal probe. The tweet initially sent the company’s shares higher.

The investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Northern District of California follows a subpoena issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information from the maker of electric cars about Musk’s plans to go private, which he has since abandoned.

The reaction in the stock price was swift...plunging 6%.

The stock price is catching back down to the bond price once again.

SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office were already investigating Tesla before Musk sent his tweet on taking the company private, Bloomberg reported Aug. 9. The existing probe focuses on whether Tesla had issued misleading pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, according to two people familiar with the matter.