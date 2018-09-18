Trump Slams China For Meddling In US Elections "By Attacking Farmers & Industrial Workers"

Having ordered the unleashing of the next round of tariffs (to hit next Monday) on China, President Trump has taken to Twitter to explain what he feels China is trying to do.

His first shot across the bow claims that China is meddling in the US election: " China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me," adding that China has miscalculated, because "these people are great patriots and fully understand that China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years."

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

Then Trump makes it clear that only he is capable of stopping the trend of the last few decades, " They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it."

.....China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

Trump ended the tweets with a threat - confirming his order last night of a further hike to 25% tariffs and $267 billion more goods under tariffs - " There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! "

This could be an immediate problem since China just confirmed it will release its new tariffs on US goods (effective on Sept 24th) of between 5 and 10% on $60 billion of US goods.