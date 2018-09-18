Watch Live: President Trump Joint Press Conference With Poland President

While the big focus of Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit today to the White House, is that the U.S. is looking "very seriously" at the idea of a permanent U.S. base in Poland, we suspect the Q&A will focus as much on Kavanaugh and China...

The Polish leader has sought additional military support from the U.S., citing the risk posed by an emboldened and expansionist Russia. Duda has asked for a permanent U.S. military base in Poland to serve as a deterrent, and his government has said it would contribute financially to the establishment of such a facility.

“Poland is willing to make a very major contribution to the United States to come in and have a presence in Poland,” Trump added. “If they’re willing to do that, it’s something we will certainly talk about.”

The plan may meet opposition among European allies chagrined by Poland’s turn toward autocracy, including a revamping of the judiciary that critics say will remove judges who won’t take orders from politicians. Furthermore, given that Trump is the 'puppet of Putin', this move would seriously up set the Russian leader.

