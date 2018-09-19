Are Media Matters And George Soros Behind The Social Media Purge?

A nearly two-year-old document reportedly issued by 'Media Matters for America' lays out a plan for “defeating Trump” and Republicans over the next four years.

But is this strategy actually responsible for the social media taking place on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google?

After all, this purge only protects establishment “left” and “right”.

Ben Swann gives it a Reality Check...

"they're all dissenting voices... left, right, black, white.. and yet all of them have had their reach on social media drop to nothing and their websites decimated... this is an 'establishment' vs 'dissent' issue - not left vs right...this is a war against ideas."

