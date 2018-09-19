Bill Clinton Accuser Wants FBI To Probe Violent Rape Claim After Hillary Bobbles Kavanaugh Question

Hours after Hillary Clinton sidestepped a question involving her husband's rape allegations, one of Bill Clinton's accusers, Juanita Broaddrick, demanded an FBI investigation into her claim that the former President committed a "forcible, brutal rape" in a Little Rock, Arkansas hotel room on April 25, 1978 in which she says Clinton nearly bit her lip off.

Broaddrick described the incident in a 2016 interview:

And he grabbed me again, very forcefully. And started biting on my top lip. And this was extremely painful. I thought he was going to bite my lip off. And that’s when he pushed me back onto the bed. ... I was completely dressed. I had a skirt and a blouse. He tore the waist of my skirt. And then he ripped my pantyhose. And he raped me. It was very vicious . I was just pinned down… I did not know what to do. I was so frightened. -Juanita Broaddrick, 2016

The former nursing home administrator also claimed in January 2016 that Hillary Clinton "tried to silence" her:

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73....it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

Hillary dodges the question...

Appearing on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow Tuesday night to discuss an 11th hour accusation levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Clinton completely ignored the question over whether we have learned anything about "due process" in the aftermath of the Bill Clinton rape allegations.

Maddow questioned, "Your husband when he was president faced allegations that were not the same as this, certainly, but had connections to these kinds of old allegations from years ago. And I know you had concerns at the time. Your husband certainly had concerns at the time that he never really had due process to defend himself from allegations like this. Have we learned anything over the years about due process not just for the accusers but also for the accused?"

Clinton - who once tweeted that "every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported," promptly changed the focus from her husband to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of an attempted rape 35 years ago - saying that Ford's due process rights are paramount.

Hours later, Broaddrick tweeted: "If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations.... let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair."

If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations.... let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

My case has NEVER BEEN litigated or investigated. My records are still sealed. Only NBC investigated. https://t.co/DzDocz5FxE — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

Yeah, Eric, I agree......just like they swooped in and investigated my Rape Allegations against Bill Clinton.....NOT! https://t.co/7y8wRXBdKa — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

Broaddrick went on record in October, 2016 with Breitbart, during which the obviously shaken Clinton accuser offered vivid details of the 1970's encounter with the then Governor of Arkansas that left her traumatized for decades.

Here are some of the vivid details from the interview.

BROADDRICK: And then as he points over my shoulder, he grabs me and turns me to him. And that was a shock. And I tried to push him away. And I only weighed about 120 pounds at that time. He was a very large man. And I kept telling him, “No. I don’t want this at all.” And he grabbed me again, very forcefully. And started biting on my top lip. And this was extremely painful. I thought he was going to bite my lip off. And that’s when he pushed me back onto the bed. KLEIN: He bit you at the top of your lip. He pushed you onto the bed. And then what happened? BROADDRICK: It’s been so long and it is just so hard to go into. I need to stop. (crying) BROADDRICK: You, know, why? Why is it still so painful? (crying) KLEIN: What is going through your mind right now? BROADDRICK: That I am afraid of him. KLEIN: You are still afraid of him? BROADDRICK: Yes. That I am still afraid. Especially if she becomes president. And I know it’s looking that way. So it’s frightening, Aaron. It’s frightening. … I was completely dressed. I had a skirt and a blouse. He tore the waist of my skirt. And then he ripped my pantyhose. And he raped me. It was very vicious. I was just pinned down… I did not know what to do. I was so frightened. I was only 35 at the time. And it was horrible. I just wanted it to be over with. So he would go away. KLEIN: He got up? BROADDRICK: No, he held me down for a long time. And then he did it again. I was so ready for him to leave me alone. When he started raping me again. And it was very brief… And he did get up and he straightened himself. And my mouth was bleeding and it was hurting. And he just straightens himself and goes to the door. KLEIN: With you still on the bed? BROADDRICK: Yes, crying. He straightens himself and he goes to the door. And puts on his sunglasses. And tells me to get some ice on that on my lip. And goes out the door. … He would push down on my left clavicle and it hurt so much I thought my clavicle was gonna break. And my lip was just ballooning out four times the size that it should have been. KLEIN: While he was raping you? BROADDRICK: Yes.

So - FBI investigations all around?