The Department of Justice on Wednesday said it would look into allegations of "misuse of government resources to advance personal interests" after James O'Keefe's Project Veritas released a second video this week exposing "deep state" federal employees pursuing socialist agendas while on the clock at their government jobs.

In the latest undercover video, DOJ paralegal and Democratic Socialists of America member, Allison Hrabar, reveals that there is "a lot of talk about how we can, like, resist from the inside." She discusses a fellow DSA member working from within the Department of Agriculture who is "slowing down" the process by which people are eliminated from the food stamp program.

PV Journalist: “…she mailed it to you in like physical snail mail like post office and then you like got it. That’s like awesome.” Schubel: “Yeah. It’s kind of like the Nixon, “deep throat” type of thing.”

"We have a member who works for the people who distribute food stamps, and they can, like, take that away, and they’re slowing what they do… What they’re doing means that people are going to be able to stay on food stamps for another month or two, which is, like, really important," Hrabar said.

DEVELOPING: Statement from DOJ on today's vid: "These allegations are deeply concerning. Department policy prohibits misuse of government resources to advance personal interests. We are looking into this immediately and have referred this matter to the Inspector General as well." pic.twitter.com/cb6x1g8tu6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 19, 2018

Hrabar also appears to use her DOJ work computer to research DSA political targets - including looking up the license plate of a lobbyist in order to organize a protest outside his home.

In another portion of the video, Jessica Schubel - former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under teh Obama administration says that there is "like, a little resistance movement" within the government. Schubel also states that she received confidential information from a friend at the Department of Heath and Human Services.

Watch the full video here: