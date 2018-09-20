Fmr Scalia Clerk Expects "Compelling Evidence" To Exonerate Kavanaugh Next Week; Feinstein "Will Soon Be Apologizing" 

Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be exonerated of wrongdoing and will be confirmed to his post on the US Supreme Court, according to Ed Whelan - a former clerk to USSC Justice Antonin Scalia and current president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), a conservative think tank.

Amid a series of cryptic and not-so-cryptic tweets in the last 48 hours, Whelan says: "By one week from today, I expect that Judge Kavanaugh will have been clearly vindicated on this matter. Specifically, I expect that compelling evidence will show his categorical denial to be truthful. There will be no cloud over him."

By one week from today, I expect that Judge Kavanaugh will have been clearly vindicated on this matter. Specifically, I expect that compelling evidence will show his categorical denial to be truthful. There will be no cloud over him. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 18, 2018

Wahlen then followed up with a series of tweets suggesting that the accusation may have even been made in good-faith.

"It’s precisely b/c sexual assault is so terrible that it is deeply unjust when someone is mistakenly (even good-faith mistakenly) accused of having committed it," he said. "Everyone should rejoice when the mistake is found."

Sexual assault is a terrible thing. Its victims suffer grievously. It's precisely b/c sexual assault is so terrible that it is deeply unjust when someone is mistakenly (even good-faith mistakenly) accused of having committed it. Everyone should rejoice when the mistake is found. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

And the sooner the mistake is discovered, the better. https://t.co/szL3dPuyMw — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 20, 2018

As Law and Crime notes:

Is Whelan implying that Christine Ford has mistaken Kavanaugh for someone else ? Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) recently suggested, to the dismay of some, that this might be the case when he said Ford might be “mixed up.” Whelan did link to a Yahoo story saying this may be a case of “mistaken identity.”

Meant to link to this item yesterday presenting this account. https://t.co/cY6whTwQaZ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2018

Whelan also says that Senator Feinstein "will soon be apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh."

Senator Feinstein will soon be apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh. https://t.co/FeeuDmQNz1 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 18, 2018