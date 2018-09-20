Italy Is Suffering The Worst 'Brain-Drain' In Europe

Figures released today by Eurostat have revealed a concentration of the European Union's scientists and engineers in the UK and Germany.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, combined, the two countries are home to 38 percent while at the same time only accounting for 29 percent of the EU's total population.

Conversely, France and Italy have 25 percent of the total population but only 16 percent of the scientists and engineers, but Italy stands out among the larger populations with just a 6% share of the EU's scientists and engineers, while representing 12% of the EU's total population - a serious brain drain.