Kavanaugh Accuser Now Willing To Testify Sans FBI Probe, With Conditions

Faced with the possibility of GOP legislators calling Dianne Feinstein's bluff, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford has dramatically flipped, telling legislators in an email somehow obtained by the New York Times that she "would be prepared to testify next week," so long as senators offer "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

Blasey claims to have received a multitude of death threats, for which zero arrests have been made in an age of easily-traceable IP addresses.

In the email, obtained by The New York Times, the lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford said that testifying Monday — the timetable Republicans have set for a hearing — “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.” The lawyer reiterated that it is Dr. Blasey’s “strong preference” that “a full investigation” occur before her testimony — wording that stopped short of demanding an F.B.I. probe and suggested she is open to testifying without one. -NYTimes

"As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home," the email reads. "She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

NEW: Text of e-mail from Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer to Senate Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/UlRZVEUhxm — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 20, 2018

Blasey has accused Kavanaugh of attempted rape during a high school party in Montgomery County, MD. She can't recall the date, location, or much more about the event - just that Kavanaugh allegedly held her down and groped her while another guy watched (who categorically denies it), and she was able to escape.

On Thursday, committee GOP agreed to hire an outside counsel to handle questioning of Blasey, rather than have the committee members themselves question her, according to a Republican Senate official familiar with the decision - as opposed to 11 male senators questioning Blasey on her account of the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, former clerk to the late USSC Justice Antonin Scalia, Ed Whelan, insists that evidence will emerge next week exonerating Kavanaugh, and that Dianne Feinstein will "soon be apologizing" to Kav.