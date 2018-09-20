Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Maryland Warehouse

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a business park in Aberdeen, Maryland. The attack occurred at a warehouse near the intersection of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The business park's tenants are Rite Aid, Zenith Freight Lines, TruAire, the Clorox Company and Maines Paper & Food Service.

Harford County sheriff's office said the situation is "still fluid," and that police are using K-9 teams to locate the shooter. The number of victims is not yet known. Maryland Gov. Hogan said his office is monitoring the "horrific shooting".

Church Creek Elementary School went into a modified lockdown.

A meeting is scheduled for 11:45 am.

Media update: Sheriff will brief the media on shooting at 11:45 AM. Please head to the media staging area. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

A church and a business park are near the area where the shooting was reported. It's not clear where the shooting took place.

Deputies were dispatched to the area - located roughly 30 miles from Baltimore - shortly after 9 am ET on Monday.

HCSO is investigating the report of shots fired in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Please avoid the area. PIO is responding. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Please follow HCSO here on Twitter or on Facebook for official and confirmed information regarding the shooting in the area of Spesutia and Perryman. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Baltimore ATF and FBI are also responding and assisting in the investigation of what's still considered an "active shooting."

Special Agents from ATF Baltimore are responding to a shooting incident in Harford County, Md. Follow our @Harford_Sheriff partners for all official updates. https://t.co/PFw3BXCrt1 — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) September 20, 2018

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Map courtesy of CNN

As RT points out, Harford County was the scene of a mass shooting in October 2017, when 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince shot and killed three of his co-workers and injured two more at a granite fabricator in the town of Edgewood. He was eventually captured after an hours long manhunt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...