Third Veritas Video Reveals Socialist GAO Empoyee Admitting "I Break Rules Every Day"

The third installment of Project Veritas' undercover series on socialists within government features an auditor for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) admitting to breaking rules "every day" in order to conduct business for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The first two undercover videos in the series revealed a DSA member within the State Department who is "engaged in radical socialist political activity on the taxpayer's dime," and a DOJ employee pursuing the same goals - who said there is "a lot of talk about how we can, like, resist from the inside."

The DOJ is investigating.

Thursday's video features Natarajan Subramanian - a GAO accountant and self-proclaimed Communist who admits to actively working for the DSA.

“No one knows I spent six hours yesterday doing social media for DSA.” -Natarajan Subramanian

He adds: "Do I care more about having this job, or do I care more about the [DSA] movement, and I was like… obviously the movement."

Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA).

Metro DC DSA is a socialist group that works to advance progressive issues in the Metropolitan DC area. Subramanian’s political activism may directly violate federal statutes as well as the “Yellow Book” rules which apply specifically to government auditors. -Project Veritas

Subramanian says that federal employees in executive branch agencies can slow work down to a crawl in order to stall the president's agenda.

“If you’re in [an] executive branch agency you can slow ball things to a degree, that it’s like ineffective, and maybe you get in trouble, or maybe you get fired or resign or whatever, but you slowed [Trump’s agenda] down for a certain period of time.” -Natarajan Subramanian

Watch: