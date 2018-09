Well that escalated quickly...

Yesterday's waterfall collapse has extended in the pre-market, sending the cannabis company's stocks back below $154.99 - the closing price from Tuesday - and down almost 50% from its record highs Wednesday at $300...

And after Wednesday's chaotic reaction in crypto, as Tilray went crazy, Bitcoin is holding things together, for now...

Oh, and as a reminder, Tilray trades at 971-times-Sales..."no brainer"