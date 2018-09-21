Five Stabbed Including Three Infants At NYC Day Care; Butcher Knife, Meat Cleaver Recovered At Scene

A 52-year-old day care worker is accused of stabbing five people, including three baby girls no more than a month old, at a short-term residential care facility in Queens early Friday. Police say they recovered a butcher knife and a meat cleaver at the scene, reports NBC New York.

Seven infants were inside the facility when the woman attacked a female co-worker and the children just before 4 a.m., according to an official.

A 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the stomach; a 20-day-old girl had a laceration to her ear, chin and lip. All are in critical but stable condition, authorities said. Two other people, a father of a child at the day care and another woman who worked there, were also stabbed at the Flushing center just before 4 a.m. Friday. The woman was stabbed eight times in the torso. -NBC New York

The suspect was found unconscious on the basement floor of the daycare center at 161st Street and 45th avenue, with self-inflicted stab-wounds to the wrist, according to police.

Police say the 52-year-old woman was found unconscious on the basement floor of the day care center on 161st Street with her left wrist slashed in what police say was a self-inflicted wound. She is in police custody at an area hospital; officials said she has regained consciousness, but it's unclear if she's talking. The 31-year-old father who was injured was stabbed in the leg; it wasn't clear whether his child was one of the infants stabbed. He, along with the worker stabbed in the torso, are hospitalized in critical but stable condition. -NBC New York

The victims were taken to New York Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.