Trump Challenges Kavanaugh Accuser To Produce Actual Evidence Of Assault

In what will, we are sure, now become the liberal media's focus for the next 24hr news cycle, President Trump appears to have weighed in on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser's credibility.

Trump appeared to set the scene for his latest tweet by noting earlier that "Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C."

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Which led to the following tweet, questioning the fact that if the attack was as bad we are led to believe, why did she or "her loving parents" not file with local law enforcement?

" I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

And cue the outraged accusations that he is attacking a poor woman who was too afraid to come forward at the time, because when it comes to this kind of crime accusation, as Trump says "facts don't matter" and you're guilty, period, or something.

However, Trump was not done. He doubled-down on his questioning of Ford's recollection of events, asking "Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Why indeed?