Watch: The Spider's Web - Britain's Second Empire Revealed

At the demise of empire, City of London financial interests created a web of secrecy jurisdictions that captured wealth from across the globe and hid it in a web of offshore islands.

Today, up to half of global offshore wealth is hidden in British jurisdictions and Britain and its dependencies are the largest global players in the world of international finance.

The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire, is a documentary film that shows how Britain transformed from a colonial power into a global financial power.

Source: Tax Justice Network

The Spider's Web was substantially inspired by Nicholas Shaxson's book Treasure Islands.

Sponsor the next film on Patreon