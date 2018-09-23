Dershowitz Damns Ford's "Outrageous" Demands: "Every Civil Libertarian Should Be Outraged...It's Insane"

We suspect after this weekend that liberal, Democrat, Harvard Law School professor, and civil-libertarian Alan Dershowitz will be persona non grata among the establishment cognoscenti.

Dershowitz did nothing to ingratiate himself with the 'deep state' when he proclaimed that there is no doubt that President Trump has the legal authority to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and then suggesting that he be grilled under oath:

“No president has to tolerate in his midst somebody who may have tried to pull off a palace coup, but we ought to have hearings on this. Put him under oath, put the other people who were in the room under oath.”

But it is his comments about the seemingly untouchable Christine Blasey Ford, who went public with her allegations of sexual abuse against Judge Brett Kavanaugh last week, that likely triggered more than a few #MeToo'ers to find their safe spaces.

TheGatewayPundit's Jim Holt reminds us of the current situation surrounding Ford's allegations:

There are no witnesses who have confirmed Ford's accusations.

Patrick Smyth, a former high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has denied attending the alleged party where Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her in the 1980s.

Alleged witness Mark Judge defended Brett Kavanaugh again Tuesday in a letter through his lawyer to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

And now, Leland Ingham Keyser, a life-long friend of Christine’s has denied the accusations.

Judge Kavanaugh vehemently denies the allegations.

Ford's lawyer confirmed committed to open hearing at 10am Thursday, but notes key procedural, logistical issues remain unresolved. ... "Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her."

And it appears to be the latter that triggered Dershowitz, who raged about Ford and her far-left activist lawyer's ridiculous demands in an interview on Fox Business Network.