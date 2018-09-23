Hordes Of Bussed-In Protesters Prepare For DC Disruption Ahead Of Kavanaugh Confirmation

Liberal activists are planning to disrupt the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to journalists Paul Sperry and Jack Posobiec.

Sperry reports: "Protesters from several radical leftwing activist groups, including Cntr for Popular Democracy,Women's March, Indivisible, Moveon.org &Housing Works, are being bussed into DC to march on the Senate next week & disrupt any vote on Kavanaugh. They're meeting tonight (Sun) at 7:30 PM for training at St. Stephens of Incarnation Church, 1525 Newton Street NW in the Mount Pleasant area of DC. This church will also provide lodging for the rable and act as their staging ground throughout the week. Protesters' jail bail, legal fees & transportation being paid for by these leftist groups, many of which are funded by liberal mega donor George Soros and are desperate to derail President Trump's conservative SCOTUS nomination. (More details to come ... )"

... tonight (Sun) at 7:30 PM for training at St. Stephens of Incarnation Church, 1525 Newton Street NW in the Mount Pleasant area of DC. This church will also provide lodging for the rable and act as their staging ground throughout the week. Protesters' jail bail, legal fees &... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 23, 2018

Jack Posobiec, meanwhile, claims to have "snuck onto the conference call for organizing against Kavanaugh on Monday and got their entire protest plans."

So, guess who snuck onto the conference call for organizing against Kavanaugh on Monday and got their entire protest plans — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 22, 2018

Prepare for a cacophony of rage amid a sea of pink pussy hats...