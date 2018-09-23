Judiciary Committee's Lindsey Graham: "I'm Not Going To Ruin Judge Kavanaugh's Life Over This"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the 11 men on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made it clear on Sunday that he will hear out Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but that he hasn't heard enough evidence to "ruin Judge Kavanaugh's life over this."

"What am I supposed to do? Go ahead and ruin this guy's life based on an accusation?" Graham asked Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, adding: "I don't know when it happened, I don't know where it happened. And everybody named in regard to being there said it didn't happen. I'm just being honest. Unless there's something more, no I'm not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh's life over this."

"But she should come forward, she should have her say. She will be respectfully treated," he added.

Graham repeatedly expressed doubt about the allegation during the interview Sunday based on the amount of time that has passed since the alleged assault and the lack of evidence. "This accusation has to be looked at in terms of our legal system, Graham said. "Everything I know about Judge Kavanaugh goes against this allegation," he continued. "I want to listen to Dr. Ford. I feel sorry for her. I think she's being used here." -USA Today

Graham also said he think that people are taking advantage of Ford:

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I want to listen to Dr. Ford, I feel sorry for her. I think she is being used here. People in my view are using her.” pic.twitter.com/d5mnXV5E2T — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 23, 2018

On Dr. Ford, @LindseyGrahamSC tells Chris: Chairman Grassley's bent over backwards to make this happen, the offer is Thursday at 10 o'clock. #KavanaughConfirmationHearing pic.twitter.com/SbTWBxq5N8 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 23, 2018

Both Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.