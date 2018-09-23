WaPo Concealed Kavanaugh Party Claim From Public After Coordinating With Accuser: Strassel

The Washington Post has been busted by WSJ columnist Kimberly Strassel for intentionally withholding information from their reporting of Christine Blasey Ford's claim that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s, which "further undercuts the Ford accusation."

Strassel obtained a copy of the email WaPo sent to Mark Judge, one of the teenagers Ford claims was at the party - revealing that the Post knew the names of those at the alleged party, as well as the fact that one of them was a woman - Ford's "longtime" friend Leland Keyser (then Ingham).

Publicly, the Post reported that there were four boys at the party the same day they revealed to Judge that they knew there was a girl.

What's more, WaPo now writes: "Before her name became public, Ford told The Post she did not think Keyser would remember the party because nothing remarkable had happened there, as far as Keyser was aware."

And instead of reporting this, the Post allowed Ford's claim tha there were four boys at the party stand until word of Keyser's alleged attendance became public knowledge late last week.

1) More big breaking news, which further undercuts the Ford accusation, as well as media handling of it. A source has given me the email that WaPo reporter Emma Brown sent to Mark Judge, one person Ford claims was at the party. This email is dated Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

2) The email wants a comment from him. The subsequent story would reveal Christine Ford's name, and give details of the supposed "assault." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

3) One part of the email to Judge reads: "In addition to Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, whom she called acquaintances she knew from past socializing, she recalls that her friend Leland (last name then was Ingham, now Keyser) was at the house and a friend of the boys named PJ." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

4) This matters for two big reasons--Ford's credibility and WaPo's. The subsequent WaPo story would go on to cite Ford's name and details, and also list notes from a therapist that Ford told this to in 2012. Read carefully what WaPo reports, the same day it emails Judge: — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

5) "The notes say four boys were involved, a discrepancy Ford says was an error on the therapist’s part. Ford said there were four boys at the party but only two in the room.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

6) Wait, say what? WaPo reports publicly that Ford says it was "four boys,"even after WaPo reporter tells Judge that Ford had told her it was three boys and a girl. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

7) So first, huge problem: This was just a week ago, and we have Ford giving two different accounts of who was present. Four boys. No, three boys, one girl. Either way, therapist notes from 2012 definitively say four boys, which Ford didn't dispute. But now... a girl! — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

8) Other problem: WaPo's reporting. Reporter has for a week had the names of those Ford listed as present. One is a woman. Yet it writes a story saying FOUR BOYS. Why? Maybe a mistake. But if so, why did WaPo never correct that narrative? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

9) What, you can't find Keyser? She has lived in the DC area a long time. The paper had no trouble tracking down the other two men (btw, who also denied such party). And why not publish Keyser's name? It published the other men's names. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

10) In its most recent update tonight, WaPo writes: "Before her name became public, Ford told The Post she did not think Keyser would remember the party because nothing remarkable had happened there, as far as Keyser was aware." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018