Bonds, Dollar Dump As Draghi Warns Of "Vigorous" Inflation Pick-Up

The dollar and bond prices snapped lower after ECB President Draghi, answering MEP questions in Brussels, warned of a "relatively vigorous pick-up in underlying inflation" sending EURUSD and Bund yields spiking.
Draghi is alos bullish on the economy:
-
*DRAGHI SEES ONGOING BROAD-BASED ECONOMIC EXPANSION
-
*DRAGHI: PICK-UP IN WAGE GROWTH WILL CONTINUE
-
*DRAGHI RESTATES ECB GUIDANCE ON ASSET PURCHASES, INTEREST RATES
Draghi's potentially hawkish tone sent EUR higher and the Dollar lower...
Thanks to a surge in EURUSD...
And Treasury yields are testing recent range highs...
As Bund yields spiked...