Dem Senator Rejects Kavanaugh Presumption Of Innocence: "We're Not In A Court Of Law"

Doubling down on her comments over the weekend, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Monday implied she does not think Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh deserves a presumption of innocence in the assessment of the sexual assault allegations against him because of his "ideological agenda."

As The Hill reports, on Sunday, when asked if Kavanaugh deserved a presumption of innocence,Hirono told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, "I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases. His credibility is already very questionable in my mind and in the mind of a lot of my fellow Judiciary Committee members, the Democrats."

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”



Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/E2UoZMzNhN pic.twitter.com/3mDb8ysskj — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2018

Hirono also alleged that Kavanaugh misapplies precedent to fit "an ideological agenda," specifically his opposition to "women's reproductive choice."

And today, she doubled-down, saying during an appearance on MSNBC, when asked to clarify if she thought Kavanaugh deserved a presumption of innocence.

"Look, we're not in a court of law... We're actually in a court of credibility at this point and without having the FBI report or some semblance of trying to get corroboration we are left with the credibility of the two witnesses."

She added that Kavanaugh's credibility was “already questionable in her mind” because of how he rules on cases as a judge, an accusation she also made in her comments Sunday.

Sometimes life imitates art...

As one might expect, conservatives were quick to respond to Hirono's comments. RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said:

"A Democrat on the Judiciary Committee (who graduated from law school) doesn’t believe in the presumption of innocence for conservatives... that's terrifying and goes against the bedrock of our entire justice system."

A Democrat on the Judiciary Committee (who graduated from law school) doesn’t believe in the presumption of innocence for conservatives.



That’s terrifying and goes against the bedrock of our entire justice system. pic.twitter.com/nuFzT3Cc4d — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 23, 2018

It appears the truth will out when the gloves come off...