Dems Ignore Keith Ellison Abuse Claims Despite Actual Evidence From Female Accuser

As Democratic leaders continue to call for feds to investigate decades-old "credible" sexual harassment claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the same Democrats, with the exception of Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, continue to remain largely silent over claims by two women who have accused Six term congressman and Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison of physical and verbal abuse.

In August, Ellison's former partner, Karen, Monahan, accused him of verbal and physical abuse - including repeated insults, emotional manipulation, infidelity and an incident in which Ellison dragged her off a bed by her legs and told her to "get the fuck out" of his house.

No, they don't. I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 17, 2018

Monahan, who says she has been "smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party," posted copies of what she says are medical records dating back to November 2017 which reads in part: "She states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated."

The paperwork continues: "She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past. She identifies the individual as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly."

When I post this, it gets deleted every time pic.twitter.com/uAJNx8AgF5 — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 19, 2018

Monahan posted this five days ago, while the same Democrats calling for a full FBI investigation into Kavanaugh have chosen to remain silent on one of their own.

Meanwhile, Monahan's son, Austin, wrote in a Facebook post last week that he has seen a video of Ellison "screaming and calling her a fucking bitch and telling her to get the fuck out of his house."

What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

Many are wondering where Democratic leaders stand on Ellison, such as Schumer, Feinstein and Pelosi. When Fox News asked for comment, Feinstein's office blew them off.

I said this would happen early on. Keith is getting others to write commentary, sharing personal info, like being sexually abused, making false statements about who broke up, how it happened, etc. He will stop at nothing. #WhyIDidntReport victims get smeared, shamed,lied on — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 23, 2018

Let's compare this to Kavanaugh's original accuser - Christine Blasey Ford, who at the 11th hour before his confirmation said the Supreme Court nominee groped her at a High School party in the early 1980s that she can barely remember. Aside from the hazy memory, there are several versions of the story, and the four other individuals she claims were there - including a "longtime" friend and Democrat, all deny any recollection of the incident.

Back to Ellison - in 2006 he was also accused of abuse by Democratic activist Amy Alexander during a "long-term extramarital relationship."

The caller's name has been redacted in the report, but according to records searches Amy Alexander, who spoke out in 2006 about her relationship with Ellison, lived at this address in 2005. — Jeff Kolb (@jpkolb) August 13, 2018

Alexander wrote in October of 2006: "I regret that like many, I too was duped by Keith Ellison’s considerable charm ... I was seduced by the idea of what I thought he represented. As a perennial (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) activist from the north side of Minneapolis I worked for and with Ellison on a number of issues and community boards."

Ellison has denied abusing either woman, however during a Friday debate, he deflected when asked whether there might be further allegations of abuse.

"Look, you know, in this political environment, you know, I don’t know what somebody might cook up," said Ellison, adding "But I can tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I’m aware of ... who’s threatening or suggesting or has ever made a prior accusation."

"In this political environment, I don't know what somebody might cook up..." - Keith Ellison when asked if there are other potential #MeToo allegations against him...



Imagine if Brett Kavanaugh said that... pic.twitter.com/wAx2lV55fL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 22, 2018

And while most Democrats have been silent over the allegations against Ellison, Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono said on Sunday that while claims against Brett Kavanaugh must be believed and investigated, so must the claims against Ellison.

"I have been very clear that I make no excuses for anybody who engages in this kind of behavior," she said during a CNN interview. "And, as far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated, and appropriate action taken."

Meanwhile, crickets from the rest of the anti-Kavanaugh crowd.