Dems Ignore Keith Ellison Abuse Claims Despite Actual Evidence From Female Accuser

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/24/2018 - 18:25

As Democratic leaders continue to call for feds to investigate decades-old "credible" sexual harassment claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the same Democrats, with the exception of Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, continue to remain largely silent over claims by two women who have accused Six term congressman and Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison of physical and verbal abuse. 

In August, Ellison's former partner, Karen, Monahan, accused him of verbal and physical abuse - including repeated insults, emotional manipulation, infidelity and an incident in which Ellison dragged her off a bed by her legs and told her to "get the fuck out" of his house

Monahan, who says she has been "smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party," posted copies of what she says are medical records dating back to November 2017 which reads in part: "She states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated."

The paperwork continues: "She did not have any physical injuries that required a physical examination in the past. She identifies the individual as congressmen [sic] Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly." 

Monahan posted this five days ago, while the same Democrats calling for a full FBI investigation into Kavanaugh have chosen to remain silent on one of their own

Meanwhile, Monahan's son, Austin, wrote in a Facebook post last week that he has seen a video of Ellison "screaming and calling her a fucking bitch and telling her to get the fuck out of his house." 

Many are wondering where Democratic leaders stand on Ellison, such as Schumer, Feinstein and Pelosi. When Fox News asked for comment, Feinstein's office blew them off. 

Let's compare this to Kavanaugh's original accuser - Christine Blasey Ford, who at the 11th hour before his confirmation said the Supreme Court nominee groped her at a High School party in the early 1980s that she can barely remember. Aside from the hazy memory, there are several versions of the story, and the four other individuals she claims were there - including a "longtime" friend and Democrat, all deny any recollection of the incident. 

Back to Ellison - in 2006 he was also accused of abuse by Democratic activist Amy Alexander during a "long-term extramarital relationship." 

Alexander wrote in October of 2006: "I regret that like many, I too was duped by Keith Ellison’s considerable charm ... I was seduced by the idea of what I thought he represented. As a perennial (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) activist from the north side of Minneapolis I worked for and with Ellison on a number of issues and community boards."

Ellison has denied abusing either woman, however during a Friday debate, he deflected when asked whether there might be further allegations of abuse. 

"Look, you know, in this political environment, you know, I don’t know what somebody might cook up," said Ellison, adding "But I can tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I’m aware of ... who’s threatening or suggesting or has ever made a prior accusation."

And while most Democrats have been silent over the allegations against Ellison, Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono said on Sunday that while claims against Brett Kavanaugh must be believed and investigated, so must the claims against Ellison.

"I have been very clear that I make no excuses for anybody who engages in this kind of behavior," she said during a CNN interview. "And, as far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated, and appropriate action taken."

Meanwhile, crickets from the rest of the anti-Kavanaugh crowd. 

Tags
Politics