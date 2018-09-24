Even Liberals Are Trashing Porn-Star-Attorney Avenatti For His Dubious Kavanaugh "Gang Rape" Allegations

Authored by Betsy Rothstein via The Daily Caller,

Michael Avenatti, the TV-friendly attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, has never exactly enjoyed popularity among political journalists. But his favor has dipped even further amid new allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that he dumped into the news cycle Sunday night.

Even liberal journalists aren’t buying what he’s selling.

“On the heels of the New Yorker story, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, jumped into the fray with some utterly uncorroborated allegations,” wrote Ryan Grim in an newsletter emailed to readers. He’s the Washington Bureau Chief for The Intercept and formerly an editor at the left-leaning Huffington Post. ”I would suggest ignoring him until he comes forward with real evidence, which he promises is coming in the next few days.”

But as Glenn Close‘s psychotic character tells her one-time lover Michael Douglass in Fatal Attraction, “I’m not going to be ignored.”

Who knows? Maybe... just maybe this time Avenatti has a coherent claim?

Avenatti, a Democrat who insists he may put his hat in the ring for the White House in 2020, released a provocative tweet early Sunday evening.

“I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” he wrote. “We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

Several publications took him seriously enough to cover a story about his claims, including The New York Post and The Hill. But the pieces are carefully worded to say “He says…” and “He claims.” The publication reported that Avenatti’s so-called bombshell came “minutes” before a bigger story popped in The New Yorker by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow. The article introduced a new woman to the judge’s scandalous picture — a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s who says he put his penis in her face during a drinking game 35 years ago.

Avenatti exchanged emails with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He says he has evidence of debauchery back in the 80s in which Kavanaugh participated in parties where women were gang raped.

He also tweeted this:

“Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: ‘FFFFFFFourth of July.’ We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them,” he wrote. “As well as the term ‘Devil’s Triangle.’ Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta.”

But even Jeet Heer, a staff writer for The New Republic, a liberal mag, has serious doubts about Avenatti’s allegations.

“I’d be really, really cautious about the Avenatti claims,” Heer tweeted just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Matt Ford covers the law and courts for The New Republic.

“It’s hard to imagine a quicker way to harden the growing GOP perception that the Kavanaugh allegations are a Dem set-up than by adding Michael Avenatti to the mix,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lefty Talking Points Memo is also weary of Avenatti. Just look at what editor Josh Marshallhad to say about all this.

“In republican Rome one of the most hideous punishments (for parricide) was being sewn into a sack with a dog, a rooster and a snake and being tossed into the Tiber. The modern version is being stuck in a story with Michael Avenatti,” he wrote.

Naturally journalists on the right aren’t terribly fond of Avenatti either.

“Who wants to bet Michael Avenatti has more skeletons in his closet than any of these people he’s ‘heroically’ going after?” asked CRTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey. The Resurgent‘s Erick Erickson, a staunch Kavanaugh supporter, wrote, “I think this probably says more about Avenatti than Kavanaugh.” He was referring to the the tweet with seven F’s.

Deadspin sportswriter David Roth had something utterly depressing to say about Avenatti.

“We’re never getting rid of Michael Avenatti,” he wrote. “This dude is just a fact of life now. He’s going to appear on cable news on the day that the sun goes out.”

Podcaster Jamie Weinstein also made Avenatti the butt of a joke.

“If the 2020 race is Avenatti vs Trump, I’m not sue [sic] who I will vote for, mainly because I don’t know who will be running in New Zealand, where I will be living,” he tweeted.

Imani Gandi, a senior legal analyst for something called Rewire News, a site that covers sexual reproductive health, rights and justice, hilariously wrote, “I specifically do not tag Avenatti because he blocks people and I want to follow what he says. So stop fucking tagging him into my mentions or I will burn this place to the ground.”

But if journalists are not to be believed in their doubts about Avenatti’s claims, maybe a law professor could do the trick.

“Prof Ford’s lawyers were terrific. Ramirez turning to @RonanFarrow and @JaneMayerNYer was wise and well-handled,” wrote Jed Shugerman, a law prof at Fordham. “By contrast, Michael Avenatti is showing how not to behave. Even if he has solid evidence to back up these claims, he is undermining it with this circus show.”

Avenatti is set to appear on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Monday night.