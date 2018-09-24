Russian Su-35 Pilot Says He Intercepted US F-22 Raptor Over Syria

The well-known military analysis site Defence-Blog reported on Monday that a Russian Su-35S fighter jet intercepted a U.S. F-22 Raptor combat aircraft over Syria recently. If confirmed it would be hugely significant given the fact that the F-22 is the Pentagon's most advanced stealth fighter.

The report originated through a retired Russian pilot's Instagram account and was subsequently analyzed by Defence Blog; however the Pentagon is denying the accuracy the claim. The Russian pilot reportedly flies an Su-35, considered Russia's top jet fighter, and the pilot posted pictures claiming to show a US F-22 Raptor stealth jet flying above Syria, with the Russian pilot in firing position.

The Su-35 pilot claims to have locked on to the F-22 during the intercept and has posted the photos as proof, but neither Russia nor the US has acknowledged the event.

Image posted Monday to a Su-35 pilot's Instagram account.

“Photographs, made by the infrared search and track fire control system of the Russian Su-35S, shows in (SIC) infrared spectrum an F-22 Raptor fighter jet flying over Syria,” the Defence Blog reported.

The technical details as to how the Su-35 could have located the stealth fighter are summarized by Defence Blog as follows:

The Su-35S infrared search and track system called the OLS-35 and includes an infrared sensor, laser rangefinder, target designator and television camera. This system to determine the general position of aircraft within a fifty-kilometer radius—potentially quite useful for detecting stealth aircraft, such as F-22, at shorter ranges. The systems scans the airspace ahead of the jet for heat signatures caused by aircraft engines and/or plane’s surface friction caused by the aircraft flying through the air.

The infrared search and track system is further identified as a recent upgrade to the Russian fighters, and though the F-22's stealth wasn't necessarily breached, the Russian heat-sensing system could theoretically narrow the stealth plane down to a targetable position at close range.

But military analysts have described attempting to track a stealth aircraft with the capabilities of the F-22 with this type of thermal imaging technology like "looking through a drinking straw."

F-22 Fighter via US Air Force

The Russian pilot provided the following commentary with the post, according to Business Insider's translation: "F-22 was arrogant and was punished after a short air battle, for which of course it got fucked."

Meanwhile a Pentagon official has responded to the claim, suggesting it's Russian disinformation:

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told Business Insider that he was "unable to verify the claims made on Instagram," but pointed out that "Russia has been conducting a concentrated disinformation campaign in Syria to sow confusion and undercut US and allied efforts there."

Should the lock have occurred, the US F-22 pilot would have been alerted by the enemy weapon; however, it's likely not something the Pentagon would have every wanted publicized.

Over the past week, the skies over Syria have become significantly more dangerous after the last Tuesday downing of a Russian reconnaissance plane with 15 crew members on board in a case of "friendly" fire following confusion amidst large-scale Israeli air strikes on Syria.

Russia on Monday announced it plans to supply Damascus with its advanced S-300 anti-aircraft system, which both Israeli and US officials have called a serious provocation.