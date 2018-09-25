Delta Air Lines Issues Nationwide Groundstop Due To Technical Glitch

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it halted services to address a technology glitch impacting some of its systems.

Delta Air's Full (brief) Statement is as follows:

Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.

In response to one upset traveler, @Delta support explained that "Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you"

Hi Nicole. Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you. *TKR — Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018

May need to rethink this award...