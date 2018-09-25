Fountain Of Youth Discovered?

Recently released figures from Eurostat reveal the regions/areas in the European Union where men and women have the longest life expectancies.

As Statista's chart shows, Madrid is top of the list for both genders, with women born in Madrid in 2016 expected to live until they are 87.8 years old. Men in the community of Madrid region are predicted to live until they are 82.2.

So instead of seeking the mythical 'fountain of youth', or spending thousands of growth hormone, the simple answer to living a long life is - Be born a Spanish woman (or an Italian Man)