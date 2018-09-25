Retired Green Beret: From Inception To Control, The Transition To Totalitarianism Is Happening Now

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

Over the past year and a half, I’ve written many pieces on the surveillance state and how we are one step away from the inculcation of technological “omniscience” pertaining to control. The objective is not simply “control,” as they have already obtained that for the most part: limiting cash withdrawals from the bank, restricting your movements and business outside of the country, and new laws being created by the day. This latter part is akin to a “tag team” event of WWF: what the feds can’t or won’t do, they “tag” off for the states to accomplish, with local governments following suit.

The objective is total control: over everything you read, hear, and watch in the (so-called) media, and an eyeball on you in every facet of your life.

Mac Slavo released an article on SHTFplan entitled Apple is now giving people trust scores based on their calls and emails on 9/21/18. This is an example of how tech firms in the U.S., in conjunction with one another and other American business entities are instituting social engineering by controlling our communications via social media.

The big picture is much more frightening, as this article comes on the heels of another, more insidious occurrence: a nationwide “scoring system” instituted in the largest surveillance state in the world…communist China.

On 9/20/18, an article written by Peter Dockrill was released that will really open your eyes when you read it. The piece is entitled China’s Chilling ‘Social Credit System’ is straight out of Dystopian Sci-Fi, and it’s Already Switched On. Here is an excerpt:

“China’s Social Credit System – which is expected to be fully operational by 2020 – doesn’t just monitor the nation’s almost 1.4 billion citizens. It’s also designed to control and coerce them, in a gigantic social engineering experiment that some have called the “gamification of trust…assigning an individual trust score to each and every citizen, and to businesses too. According to China’s Communist Party, the system will “allow the trustworthy to roam freely under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step.” To pull this off, the unprecedented scheme will harness the immense reach of China’s technological infrastructure: some 200 million CCTV cameras… The idea is these ever-watchful eyes will be hooked up to facial recognition systems, and cross-checked with financial, medical records, and legal records – with the whole apparatus regulated and interpreted by advanced, big-data-crunching AI networks.”

The article goes on to tell of how it is already in place: it is just not completely finished. The piece also presents the case of a Chinese journalist who was sidelined and marginalized for criticizing the government. In brief, the system will allow a privileged few to do what they want, and the rest restricted in every portion of their lives, even more than today.

Three Phases are evident within this progression of surveillance to totalitarianism. Here they are:

Inception and Initial Emplacement: The “new measure” is put into place, eventually becoming widespread and taking root. CCTV cameras started out as simple video cameras in the convenience store, liquor store, bank, and the parking lot to workplaces. Now they sprout up in the intersections, the shopping malls, the cafes, and the bus terminals. This is the beginning of surveillance. Fostered Dependence and Regulation: The ever-present “bogeyman” in our society is the invisible malcontent, labeled as a terrorist, and this creates the “need” for more security and greater surveillance. The sacred goal: to keep everyone “safe,” is a boldfaced lie. The paradigm is shifted, and the senses of the populace are dulled (not very much work in that department) to not even pay the increased surveillance any mind. Over the past two decades, the corporations, the government (federal, state, and local), and the moneyed interests (oligarchs and politicians) have quietly inculcated a cross-linked and cross-functioning surveillance “net” or network…all cameras accessible and tied in to the information systems of the authorities. Authorities: those who are backed by the State and enforce the State’s edicts with firearms. Bio-scanning facial recognition, complete body scanners, and fingerprint recognition are now just a “matter of fact” in airports. Just five years ago, the mobs were ready to storm the TSA with torches and pitchforks for the “affront at having their bodies exposed,” blah, blah, blah, yada, yada.

The torches burned out and the pitchforks are back in the garden sheds.

Now surveillance is the norm, and it’s backed by regulation . “Phase 2” is the transition from surveillance being present to the creation of the SurveillanceState.

Total Surveillance: Control, and beyond. We have not reached this phase yet in the United States, but we’re well on our way there. Look to China. China is the model, the template, the “guinea pig” for the totalitarian road map of one world government…in reality, a world of slavery. Kissinger, Bill Gates, Soros, and a plethora of others all laud Communist China as the blueprint for the world state. Remember: Gates has scheduled (with his team of investors) to place 500 satellites in orbit to map the entire globe in real time, by late Spring of next year.

When that “omniscient” surveillance is in place, what do you think they’ll do then?

What they will do is follow their Malthusian leanings, toward Thomas Malthus’s recommendations for global population reduction in the interests of “saving the planet and its resources.” In reality, to cull the herd, reducing it to a more “manageable” population of masters and slaves, the latter category making up the majority in a world not much different from that of Orwell’s “1984.”

The article by Mac Slavo shows what they’re doing in this country at the “micro” level: the efforts being put forth to limit people in their communications via “social media,” and socially engineer the consciousness and actions of the people passively before the active engineering (first by rule of law and then by force) occurs. When that is complete? Look to the past to see what will happen in the future, and the answer is right there. The solution is not that simple, and the more the system emplaces the control, the more difficult it will be to exercise that solution.