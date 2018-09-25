Sex Crimes Prosecutor Emerges As GOP Pick To Question Kavanaugh, Ford

The fact that all 11 Republican members on the Senate Judiciary Committee are men, it was somewhat inevitable they would bring in outside female assistance to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford about her allegation of sexual assault.

According to multiple reports tonight, Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell has emerged as Senate Republicans’ choice. The Washington Post reports that Mitchell, the sex crimes bureau chief for the Maricopa County Attorney's office in Phoenix, is the likely candidate, according to two people familiar with the decision.

A registered Republican, picture above - back row left, Mitchell has worked for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for 26 years.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) has just confirmed that it will be Mitchell, noting that she "has experience prosecuting sex crimes."

Grassley said he appointed a woman from the outside in order to “depoliticize” the process and prevent a rerun of Anita Hill’s testimony at Justice Clarence Thomas’s 1991 confirmation hearing. “The whole point is to create an environment where it’s what Doctor Ford has asked for, to be professional and to not be a circus,” said Grassley.

WaPo offers this color as background on Mitchell: In a 2011 interview, Mitchell said she was drawn to sex crimes work after she was paired with a senior lawyer prosecuting a youth choir director after joining the office as a law clerk awaiting the results of her bar exam.

“It was different than anything that I would have ever imagined it being,” she said. “It struck me how innocent and vulnerable the victims of these cases really were.”

And here’s what Rachel Mitchell said in a 2012 interview.

“False accusations are very rare... do not keep these things internal and circle the wagons... the authorities and the criminal justice system can weed out false accusations”

