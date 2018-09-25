Sweden Manhunt Underway After Car Accelerates Into 'Crowd Of 100 Children And Teachers'

Police in Sweden have launched a manhunt after an assailant drove a car through a large crowd of approximately 100 children and 10 teachers, according to the Daily Express.

A spokesman for Sweden's police service said that children "threw themselves" out of the way of the car, which "accelerated into the group of students and teachers," injuring two.

"He drove into two of the students. One was injured on the wrist and possibly the other student was also injured," said the spokesman.

Police are searching for any information on the incident, which occurred at approximately 1pm local time as the group from Mjallby secondary school was walking from Hinnedalsvagen to Grundsjon for a reported social event.

The vehicle is described as a "black or dark blue Saab" which was traveling at around 25 miles per hour when it drove into the crowd. The driver immediately fled the scene, and witnesses were unable to say if it was a man or a women.

Last April, three people were killed and eight injured when a truck ran into a crowd on a Stockholm street in what authorities described as an act of terrorism.