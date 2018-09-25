Trump Blasts "Totally Inebriated" And "All Messed Up" Second Kavanaugh Accuser; Then Does Schumer Impression

President Trump was highly dismissive of a second woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of waving his penis in her face at a drunken Yale party while she was heavily inebriated.

Trump made the comments during press Q&A after meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the United Nations.

When asked about the allegations by the woman, Deborah Ramirez - an official with a women's rights group, Trump dismissed her account as a "con game" by Democrats, and pointed out her admitted lapses in memory and inebriated state.

Reporter: "Should the second accuser be allowed to testify on Thursday?" Trump: I look at the second accuser, the second accuser has nothing. The second accuser doesn't even know - se thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk. She admits time lapses. This is a person and this is a series of statements that would take one of the most talented - one of the greatest intellects, from a judicial standpoint, in our country - going to keep him off the United States Supreme Court?

Turning to Kavanaugh and his family's reaction, Trump said "These are legitimate people. They're not in the world of "con" and the world of "obstruct" and the world of "resist.""

You know, I said something this morning - he has a chance to be one of the greatest justices ever in the United States Supreme Court. What a shame. And what a shame it is for so many other people whose world that isn't. That's not his world, and it's not their world. These are legitimate people. They're not in the world of "con" and the world of "obstruct" and the world of "resist." He never thought this was even a possibility. He's startled. He can't believe this is happening. His wife is devastated. His children are devastated. I don't mean they’re like "oh gee, I'm a little unhappy." They're devastated.

Trump then pivoted to the Democrats behind the anti-Kavanaugh push, singling out Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (NY) in particular for one of his famous impressions:

And it's because these Democrats and they know, they know. When I see Schumer who never even saw this woman "I believe her 100 percent" and I see these other Senators that I deal with on a daily basis. I know them better than they know themselves. It's just a game to them. But it's a very dangerous game for our country.

