Trump To Hold Press Conference At 5PM On Wednesday

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/25/2018 - 13:00

With the ink on Trump's (somewhat less) fiery UN speech still fresh, moments ago the White House announced that Trump would hold a press conference at 5pm on Wednesday.

While the discussion of the UNGA trip is to be expected, speculation has arisen about what "news of the day" will be, with some wondering if Trump will announce he is dumping Kavanaugh, while others suggesting Trump could take the opportunity to provide more clarity on Rosenstein's fate. In any event, and the fact that it is after market hours, likely means that it will have notable implications.