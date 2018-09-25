UN Audience Laughs When Trump Lists His Accomplishments

In an awkward moment for president Trump, the audience of world leaders at the United Nations gathered to listen to Trump's speech laughed when the US President boasted of his accomplishment during his time in office.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than any administration in the history of our country," Trump said, opening his address to the U.N. General Assembly. At that moment, a wave of chuckling and laughter spread across the audience, with the the laughs only growing louder when Trump said "so true."

Trump smiled and paused, then responded: "I didn't expect that reaction but that's OK."

Trump was highlighting his domestic achievements, including tax cuts and his push to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, before addressing his foreign policy goals.